Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ FY2020 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.42.

Shares of APD opened at $227.16 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $231.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.21.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

