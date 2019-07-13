Alstom (EPA:ALO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.16 ($51.35).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €42.50 ($49.42) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.38.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

