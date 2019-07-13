AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

AMC opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak acquired 160,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.