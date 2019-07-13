Amoveo Trading 22.6% Lower This Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $70.63 or 0.00606870 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. Amoveo has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $9.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.47 or 0.05673684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034402 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 66,315 coins and its circulating supply is 64,510 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.