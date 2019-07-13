Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

In other news, Director L John Doerr acquired 2,832,440 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $14,502,092.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $28,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Kung acquired 913,529 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $4,348,398.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,131.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,478,338 shares of company stock valued at $38,172,390. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amyris by 44.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 497,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 260.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amyris by 27.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

