Analyzing Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) and BSB Bancorp (NYSE:BLMT)

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) and BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Financial Network and BSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network 1 2 2 0 2.20 BSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Financial Network currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Franklin Financial Network’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Financial Network is more favorable than BSB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of BSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Franklin Financial Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of BSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Network and BSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network 14.39% 9.98% 0.87% BSB Bancorp 22.18% 12.51% 0.83%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Financial Network has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Network and BSB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network $180.61 million 2.33 $34.51 million $2.71 10.54 BSB Bancorp $103.27 million 3.13 $22.91 million N/A N/A

Franklin Financial Network has higher revenue and earnings than BSB Bancorp.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Network pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BSB Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Franklin Financial Network pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Franklin Financial Network beats BSB Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits. The company also provides construction and land development, commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, financial planning, and investment services, as well as insurance products; and Internet banking, remote deposit capture, lockbox, and treasury management services. The company operates through 15 branches and a loan production office in the Williamson, Rutherford, and Davidson counties in the Nashville metropolitan area. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

BSB Bancorp Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans and investment securities, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans. BSB Bancorp, Inc. also offers lockbox, online and mobile banking, global payments, and cash management services. It operates through six full-service branch offices located in Belmont, Watertown, Waltham, Newton, and Cambridge in Southeast Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Belmont, Massachusetts.

