Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Set at $33.00 by B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) has been assigned a $33.00 price objective by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

AX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

AX stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Axos Financial has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

