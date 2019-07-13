B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a report released on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Shares of SIMO opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 32,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 152,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 49,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 595,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,641,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

