Baader Bank Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$22.55 to C$24.35 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.40 ($84.19).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €60.22 ($70.02) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 52-week high of €84.91 ($98.73). The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

