Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

TBBK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of TBBK opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

