Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 670 at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities started coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 662.08 ($8.65).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 569.18. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

