BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given $13.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of BBX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. 250,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,083. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $443.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BBX Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.85 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BBX Capital by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BBX Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BBX Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

