Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Down to $54.16

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.32, but opened at $54.16. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 2,060,129 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,951,000 after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,521,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after acquiring an additional 162,244 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,530,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,442,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 2,240,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,171 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

