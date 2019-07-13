Bodycote (LON:BOY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yunji in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 898.85 ($11.75).

Get Bodycote alerts:

LON:BOY opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,056 ($13.80). The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 798.76.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 61,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21), for a total transaction of £530,947.56 ($693,777.03).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.