Bovis Homes Group’s (BVS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mylan to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

LON:BVS opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,013.64. Bovis Homes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

