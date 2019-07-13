Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 552.3% in June

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, an increase of 552.3% from the May 30th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 178,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

