Canaccord Genuity Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CR. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.61.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$55.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 70,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$84,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$494,925.60. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$80,444.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 932,450 shares in the company, valued at C$1,109,615.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,099 shares of company stock worth $177,043.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

