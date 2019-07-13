Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on the stock.

LON CAY opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.70 million and a PE ratio of 16.15. Charles Stanley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 388 ($5.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

