Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CINF. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

