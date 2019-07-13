Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the May 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCS shares. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Communications Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Communications Systems stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Bremer Bank National Association owned approximately 0.17% of Communications Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $3.03 on Friday. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.27%.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

