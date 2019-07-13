Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.35, 158,454 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 184,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $194.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $769.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Pumphrey purchased 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $207,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Debest purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.47 per share, with a total value of $69,072.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $19,548,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.