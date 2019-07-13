Cormark Lowers CannTrust (TSE:TRST) to Market Perform

Cormark cut shares of CannTrust (TSE:TRST) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of CannTrust from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get CannTrust alerts:

TSE TRST opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. CannTrust has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.80 million and a P/E ratio of -27.60.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.