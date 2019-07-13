Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Shares of CRAWA opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

