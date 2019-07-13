Critical Analysis: DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) and SB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SBFG)

DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DSA FINL CORP/SH has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SB Financial Group pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DSA FINL CORP/SH and SB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSA FINL CORP/SH 18.07% N/A N/A SB Financial Group 20.19% 10.45% 1.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and SB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 2.98 $830,000.00 N/A N/A SB Financial Group $56.10 million 1.90 $11.64 million $1.51 10.93

SB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Summary

SB Financial Group beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSA FINL CORP/SH

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

