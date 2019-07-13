Critical Analysis: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) vs. Otter Tail (NYSE:OTTR)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PNM Resources and Otter Tail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 2 3 1 0 1.83 Otter Tail 0 0 1 0 3.00

PNM Resources currently has a consensus target price of $48.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Otter Tail has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Otter Tail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 6.10% 8.68% 2.23% Otter Tail 8.95% 11.34% 4.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and Otter Tail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.44 billion 2.75 $86.17 million $2.00 24.76 Otter Tail $916.45 million 2.27 $82.35 million $2.06 25.35

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. PNM Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PNM Resources pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNM Resources has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PNM Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Otter Tail beats PNM Resources on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. It serves approximately 130,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail Corporation's Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

