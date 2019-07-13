Critical Review: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) versus Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Catalyst Biosciences and Aileron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 225.49%. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 828.51%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than Catalyst Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences N/A -32.60% -31.51% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -131.39% -89.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Aileron Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 10,183.00 -$30.06 million ($2.68) -3.17 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.55 million N/A N/A

Catalyst Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aileron Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats Aileron Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing Dalcinonacog alfa, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; CB 2679d-GT, a FIX gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for an open-label, multi-center, pediatric phase 1 clinical trial of ALRN-6924; and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of ALRN-6924 and IBRANCE in MDM2-amplified cancers. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

