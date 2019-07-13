Cryptonex Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.34 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00004064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00274861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.01393361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00027392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00128942 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

