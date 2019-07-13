Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.77 and last traded at $42.66, approximately 322,463 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 291,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $436.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.52.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.48. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 758,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,412,000. GCA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,876,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

