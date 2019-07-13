Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

DFRG stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $264.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.00 and a beta of 0.79. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 655,000 shares of company stock worth $3,931,850. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $235,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 237,365 shares in the last quarter.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

