Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and traded as high as $53.11. Dell shares last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 30,413 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Marius Haas sold 172,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $9,045,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $7,651,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,174,439 shares of company stock valued at $61,018,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $323,846,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $211,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $88,862,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $76,945,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

