Deutsche Bank Lowers Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FXPO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 314.29 ($4.11).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 263.20 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Christopher Mawe sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £402,000 ($525,284.20).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

