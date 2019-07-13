Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KAZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 713.64 ($9.32).

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 553.42. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 853.40 ($11.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

