Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.64, 1,270,827 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 229% from the average session volume of 386,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair cut shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $386.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Duluth’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

