Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ELA opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.22. Eland Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 94.60 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 138.50 ($1.81). The firm has a market cap of $267.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

In other news, insider George Walter Mitchell Maxwell acquired 8,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £10,014 ($13,085.06).

About Eland Oil & Gas

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

