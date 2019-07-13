Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EHG opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Elegant Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.75 ($1.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Elegant Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

About Elegant Hotels Group

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

