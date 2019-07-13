Endeavour Mining Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.22 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$22.55 to C$24.35 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.48.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.15. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$16.34 and a one year high of C$24.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total transaction of C$1,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,875 shares in the company, valued at C$2,213,381.25.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

