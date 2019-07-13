Entertainment One (LON:ETO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Entertainment One (LON:ETO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETO. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 573 ($7.49) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on SYNNEX and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 536.17 ($7.01).

ETO stock opened at GBX 425.80 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 406.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Entertainment One has a 1 year low of GBX 333.20 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 485.40 ($6.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Entertainment One’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entertainment One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Robert McFarlane acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £40,700 ($53,181.76).

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

