Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FPI. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmland Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.54. 111,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,332. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.