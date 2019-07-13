Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

FDUS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Vince from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of FDUS opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 3.0% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

