Financial Survey: Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and L3 Technologies (OTCMKTS:LLL)

Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Northstar Electronics alerts:

This table compares Northstar Electronics and L3 Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -335.85% L3 Technologies 9.64% 15.50% 6.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northstar Electronics and L3 Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A L3 Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

L3 Technologies has a consensus target price of $238.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. Given L3 Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L3 Technologies is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of L3 Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of L3 Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northstar Electronics and L3 Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$260,000.00 N/A N/A L3 Technologies $10.24 billion 1.90 $1.01 billion $10.75 22.81

L3 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Electronics.

Dividends

L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northstar Electronics does not pay a dividend. L3 Technologies pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3 Technologies has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Northstar Electronics has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3 Technologies beats Northstar Electronics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northstar Electronics

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems. The company offers engineering, modernization and sustainment, space avionics and imaging payload, counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS) mission, cyber and electronic warfare, special mission command and control, modeling and simulation, and life cycle support services for ISR, airborne sensor, warrior sensor, space and sensor, aircraft, and intelligence and mission systems, as well as for military aviation services and advanced programs. It also provides network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links in various business areas, such as broadband communication, naval power, space and power, and maritime sensor systems, as well as in advanced communications. In addition, the company offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, including commercial aviation solutions, precision engagement systems, link training and simulation, and security and detection systems. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.