Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Five Below has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,809.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Five Below by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Five Below by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

