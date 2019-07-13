Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €34.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.02 ($45.38).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €31.70 ($36.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €31.99. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

