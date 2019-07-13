FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Horizon National Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Horizon National in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $435.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,573,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,496,000 after acquiring an additional 150,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $441,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,379.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

