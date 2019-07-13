Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Sells $6,840,539.19 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 86,077 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $6,840,539.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,000,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,766,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 162.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 321,985 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,012,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after buying an additional 310,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after buying an additional 233,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

