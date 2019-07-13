Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$48.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.20.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$44.65 on Tuesday. Genworth MI Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.18 and a 1 year high of C$46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.38.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$168.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.2800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Senior Officer Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.95, for a total transaction of C$268,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,258.40.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.