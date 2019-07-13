Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €55.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.90 ($65.00) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA to a sell rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anaplan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.17 ($80.43).

GXI stock opened at €73.65 ($85.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12-month high of €80.25 ($93.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €65.08.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

