Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target Cut to C$0.80

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:GGD opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39. Gogold Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.45.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gogold Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

