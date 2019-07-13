Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) a SEK 192 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 192 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV-B has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 159.55.

Shares of Volvo stock opened at SEK 146.85 on Wednesday. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 142.52.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

