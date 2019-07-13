Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 390 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

