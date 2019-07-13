Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 5,000 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,502.94 ($84.97).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,324 ($82.63) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,247.96. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,240 ($68.47) and a one year high of GBX 6,634 ($86.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28.

In other news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley acquired 520 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11). Also, insider Marc Dunoyer acquired 8,500 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

